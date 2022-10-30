Not Available

"Klip 3GP" is made up of four stories. Eddie is a suscessful online businessman who has everything; good-looking, wealthy and having a pretty girlfriend - but no one knows that he profits from the distributing pornography. Maya Akhtar is a committed journalist but becomes a victim of extortion by Sunny who possesses sex tapes of their affairs. Suria, Mina and Zakiah are three teenagers on their way to Kuala Lumpur on a weekend night out but encounter a frightening experience as they are chased by a horrifying creature. The last story is about Sandra who is gang-raped by Jefri and his boys while being recorded. Starring Zahiril Adzim, Mimie, Fikhree Abu Bakar, Adeline Anthony, Amanda Misbun and Sara Ali.