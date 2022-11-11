قلوب فى بحر الدموع

Not Available

Love is born between Samah, who works in a hotel in order to support her family, and Houssam, the son of the class who lives in some luxury from the point of view of his mother, who refuses this marriage to the difference of social level, breaks in the life of grace, her father dies in a traffic accident, His brother is just to die at the height of his youth, and his fiancé Magda drifts into the world of acting and fame amidst the wolves of this middle. Hossam finds himself driven by the gift of Hanim the wealthy woman, widow of one of the rich, after he knows that the debts have multiplied to the bank. , Samah al-Aida prepares to work in Italy after he gave up Sam leaving her facing her world.