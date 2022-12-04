Klokslag Twaalf

Not Available

Jean Verdier thinks he has left his criminal past behind him. Ten years earlier, as member of a gang, he set fire to ships in an insurance scam. On his wedding day, hours before the statute of limitations for his crimes expires, members of the gang abduct him. At the risk of being arrested for his crimes, he manages to alert the police. Fortunately for him, the gang leader's daughter -- who's still in love with him -- tries to stall the police until the clock strikes twelve and Verdier can no longer be prosecuted.