Not Available

A story about the friendship of seven young people consisting of Anna, Tasya, Honey, Bella, Ergi, Ferdy and Vander. Their group is called "Boom ... Fire !!!". Given their name because they like to make explosions and fireworks. Anna here is the only child from a wealthy family. His closest friend in this group is Tasya. Tasya apparently has a sixth sense which makes her often get an idea of ​​what is going to happen. When Anna celebrated her birthday, a party was held with her friends which was also attended by all friends and including Anna's parents. As had been their favorite, they planned to make a festive fireworks explosion. However, unexpectedly there was an explosion that was bigger than planned, which resulted in the death of one of the members of “Boom ... Fire !!!” namely Vander.