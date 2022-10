Not Available

The millionaire Diego Verastegui has been murdered at his house, and somebody has taken a valuable briefcase from the safe-deposit box. Dimas -Verastegui's bodyguard- comes back to the house and finds three suspects: Carlos, the millionaire's son, Anna Karina, a sweet girl, and Andres, a bohemian magician. They retell the scenes of the murder from contradictory points of view, each claiming a different version of who committed the crime.