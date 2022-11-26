Not Available

The intriguing story of a mysterious homeless eccentric called Kmêdeus (EatGod) who lived on the island of São Vicente, Cabo Verde. To some he was a lunatic, to others an artist. But to all, he was and still is a mystery. António Tavares, an important contemporary dancer from Cabo Verde, made an exceptional performance piece based on the life and inner worlds of Kmêdeus. He takes us on a trip through his hometown of Mindelo, the island's music and films, and the celebration of the its annual carnival. It thus becomes a search for the root aspects of one of the oldest Creole communities in the world. Kmêdeus was made by the Cape Verdean film collective Negrume.