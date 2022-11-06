Kämpfende Gewalten oder Welt ohne Krieg

Not Available

This film tells the story of the fictional Dr Barnay and recounts his experience of the First World War. He works as a doctor in a military hospital and has always been committed to bringing about the end of war. When his wife dies in an air raid, he spends all of his time working on an anti-war invention to distract himself, and in the process neglects his new wife and his child. When the child is killed in an accident because of his machinery, he ends up pushing away his wife and best friend and focusing solely on his invention. In the end he sees the error of his ways, reconciles with his wife and friend and realizes that peace for humanity is something which comes from within.