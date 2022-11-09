Knife Skills

Not Available

Edwin’s Restaurant is determined to become one of America’s top French restaurants, with a staff unlike any other in the country. Brandon Edwin Chrostowski prepares to open his Cleveland, Ohio fine dining establishment with a staff composed nearly entirely of recently released prisoners in search of an opportunity to get their lives back on track. They sign up for a classical French food boot camp to learn the ins and outs of fine wine, sauces, and more. Inspiring and engaging, this documentary emphasizes the enriching and fundamental power of food to bring people together, regardless of circumstance or background.