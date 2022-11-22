Knifemaking Unplugged

Not Available

Learn how to make knives with techniques from the days of old in a charcoal burning forge, WITHOUT ELECTRICITY. See why charcoal is the best fuel for bladesmithing and how it's used in the Lively Forge that is specially designed for knifemakers. Without the use of expensive machinery and large shop space a handmade knife is forged to finish with only muscle powered tools. This allows for more self reliance and the freedom needed for even a beginner to use the information here and create a one of a kind custom knife. The benefit of working so intimately with each piece is that it gives the finished knife your unique artistic signature! Since the most important part of finishing a blade is the heat treatment, it is shown and explained in great detail. You'll also learn how to make a professional quality leather sheath with some unlikely but accessible tools.