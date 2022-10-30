Knight Knight

Not Available

Camelot is closed, King Arthur is dead and the Round Table is no more. Trainee knights GILBERT (a highly-strung hypochondriac) and EDGAR (an up-beat Christian) find themselves wandering the land in the company of a MYSTERIOUS KNIGHT in search of money, adventure and comfortable underwear. When the mysterious knight dies (mysteriously) Gilbert and Edgar find themselves in possession of a letter addressed to him from a certain KING KENDRICK, entreating him to help rescue his recently kidnapped daughter KATRINA. The letter comes with a bag of gold. Gilbert and Edgar act at once... they spend the gold. One pair of pants and a saint's kneecap later, the two knights are once again on their uppers. Whilst drowning their sorrows in a village grog shack, however, the two men get wind of an employment opportunity in the local castle of KING VINCENT of Essex. They make their way to the castle and are immediately hired as security guards...