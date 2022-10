Not Available

The adventure is set in the sorcerous land of Mirabilis, where a populace of elves, goblins, dwarves and humans hanker for the mystical element Bloodsteel; an ore with magical ability-giving properties. When a ruthless band of soldiers led by the wicked Dragon-Eye go seeking the powerful ore, a sorcerer elf Tesselink is given the task of finding its source - the legendary Crucible.