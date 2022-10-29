Knights of the Old Republic Episode III

Not Available

Logan Starr, still reeling from the revelation that he was once Darth Revan, must face the demons from his past as he tears the galaxy apart in search of Bastila Shan, who was taken by Darth Malak. Yet only one star map remains - the map which will lead them to the source of Malak's infinite fleet... the Star Forge. But it is hidden in the one place in the galaxy that the Dark Side is strongest... Korriban...homeworld of the Sith. Episode 3 features excitement, drama, laughs, and an epic collection of battles, lightsaber duels, new and fascinating characters, and thrilling adventures across the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic galaxy!