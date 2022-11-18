Knjiga O Džungli

Not Available

When Mowgli was just a baby, or as his adopted parents call him, a "man cub," Shere Khan the tiger went after Mowgli's mother and father. Baby Mowgli wondered off into the den of a wolf family with newly arrived cubs. The mother wolf wants to add Mowgli to her pack of cubs and when the others see how brave Mowgli is, they agree. Shere Khan, having been searching for the baby since he attacked the parents, finally finds him in the wolf den. When the wolves protect him, Shere Khan vows to hunt Mowgli down someday and becomes driven to destroy him.