2015

In Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro, comedian Tig Notaro travels across the country in order to put on a series of performances in the homes, back yards, barns, and basements of her most loyal fans. These trips allow Tig to free herself from the grind of the comedy circuit, and to perform for her fans in more intimate – and random – settings. Each show has the potential to be an epiphany or a disaster, yet she eagerly dives into the chaos time and time again – embracing all of the awkwardness, adventure, and occasionally weird energy along the way. After an insane year, these trips give Tig a chance to laugh at – and celebrate – life itself.