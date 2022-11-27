Not Available

Isak Fossum, a Norwegian writer and superstar is working on the sequel to his first book. This work is tearing on his soul and leads Isak to feel the pressure of not being able to deliver what is expected of him, both from his line of work and from his beautiful wife Isabell. He has been given a deadline, he has one month to complete a draft for his new novel. At this point in life Isak is scared of losing everything and the pain makes him very unstable. His relationship with Isabell is struggling. One day she decides to arrange a vacation to save their relationship. But Isak doesn't know that Isabell has her own agenda. She wants something, something he can't give. This is the trip that may change them forever.