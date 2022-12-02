Not Available

The film "Know Peace," is based on a day in the life of a young man, who ultimately is faced with an altercation with the police, similar to that of Mike Brown, Tamir Rice or even a George Floyd. Noah, a 21 years old college student has been traumatized by guns since his childhood, ever since his little brother (Elijah) was killed when they were involved in an innocent tussle with a firearm on Noah's 6th birthday. 15 years later, on his highly unfavorable birthday, Noah is faced with a series of events that question his Gun-Free oath. He is taunted by his best friend possessing a new firearm, discovering his sister's (Charmaine) boyfriend is secretly plotting to set her up, as well as dealing with the anxiety of aggressive police officers paying a visit to his mother's home.