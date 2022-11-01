Knuckle Sandwich

Not Available

After leaving his small Georgia town behind to start a new life in Los Angeles, aspiring businessman Carter quickly becomes a success. But when he loses his girlfriend and his job in the same morning, he decides to return to his old town with hopes of finding some clarity. With the help of his offbeat parents, his beer-guzzling buddies and an old flame, Carter discovers what is really important in life. Douglas Callan, Morgan Fairchild, John O'Hurley star.