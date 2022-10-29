Not Available

Dolf is a regular guy from a modest background in Knysna. He is content with his normal small town existence, his group of friends and his eccentric grandparents. His life is thrown upside down when he falls for a beautiful stranger Stephanie, a somewhat wealthy visitor to the sleepy coastal resort. What she has not been honest about, is that she is engaged to the Prince of Lichtenstein, but has a cold feet, and is hiding out in Knysna. Stephanie is drawn to the simplicity of Dolf's life and yearns for her own to be as uncomplicated and away from the limelight. When the lie becomes apparent, Dolf is conflicted. He is in love with Stephanie, but also feels an inferiority complex come to the fore. She is just a girl wanting a guy to love her and for her to love him back.