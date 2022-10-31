Not Available

  • Action
  • Family
  • Thriller

R S Infotainment

The movie opens with a scene of a bank robbery in progress. The actions of the robbers during the gateway is photographed by Ashwin (Jeeva). After a chase, the injured Ashwin loses his camera to the robbers but managed to retrieve the memory card. His brave actions are broadcasted in the local TV channels and earns him praises from his colleagues and media friends.

Karthika NairRenuka
Ajmal Ameeranthan Perumal
Piaa BajpaiSaro
Prakash RajChief Minister Yogeswaran
Kota Srinivasa RaoAlavandhan
Bose VenkatNaxal leader

