The movie opens with a scene of a bank robbery in progress. The actions of the robbers during the gateway is photographed by Ashwin (Jeeva). After a chase, the injured Ashwin loses his camera to the robbers but managed to retrieve the memory card. His brave actions are broadcasted in the local TV channels and earns him praises from his colleagues and media friends.
|Karthika Nair
|Renuka
|Ajmal Ameer
|anthan Perumal
|Piaa Bajpai
|Saro
|Prakash Raj
|Chief Minister Yogeswaran
|Kota Srinivasa Rao
|Alavandhan
|Bose Venkat
|Naxal leader
