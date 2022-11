Not Available

Ko-Ko convinces the animator to draw him a woman, but she turns out to be scrawny and ugly. He takes her to a beauty parlor and plumps her up, then shaves the back of her head and slaps a mask onto it. She wins a beauty contest, but they're both thrown out when she can't sit on her throne, thus exposing the ruse. Ko-Ko draws himself a new girl, who comes to life.