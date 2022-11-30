Kobe Zaiju: The Movie

Not Available

Kei (Izumi Fujimoto) is a 19-year-old college art major. She moves to Kobe from Tokyo due to her father's work transfer. There, she learns about the Great Hanshin Earthquake from residents in Kobe. Kei meets a wheelchair bound illustrator, Yoji (Eiji Sugawara). Even though he is physically disabled, he works hard. With earnings he makes from his paintings, he donates the proceeds to help revive various areas still suffering from the earthquake disaster. Kei becomes inspired by him and goes through a change.