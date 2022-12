Not Available

The year is 1913. Two Poles escape exile and cross the Siberian taiga to China. Crossing the Amur River ends tragically for one of them. The surviving man, unconscious, is found by an old Chinese hunter who takes him to his mountain shack. The hunter has a beautiful, sixteen year old daughter. Not to tempt fortune, the parents make the girl cut her hair and dress like a boy. But is it enough to prevent feelings from arising between the two?