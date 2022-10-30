Not Available

Kochikame The Movie: Save The Kachidiki Bridge!

  • Comedy

Police Officer Kankichi Ryotsu (Shingo Katori) is back at the Kameri Park Polic Box. Kankichi Ryotsu usually means to do well, but more often than not he ends up causing all kinds of trouble. Like on his way to work he away when he is asked to pay up by a shop owner or cheats an elementary school student. Ryotsu's co-workers Reiko Catherine Akimoto (Karina) and Keiichi Nagakawa (Mokomichi Hayami)have had about all they can take from Kankichi and his boss Ohara (Masato Ibu) is constantly berating him.

Cast

Shingo KatoriKankichi Ryotsu
Mokomichi HayamiKeiichi Nakagawa
KarinaCatherine Reiko Akimoto
Kyoko FukadaMomoko Sawamura
Masatō IbuDaijiro Ohara
Shosuke TaniharaMitsuo

