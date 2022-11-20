Not Available

Kwan is a guy who lives in a small village in Lumpang. He's been called by the local people that "the special" because he has two left arms. All the time, Kwan is proud to be the special as his mother always encourages him to live with his extra arm. But, when his mother dies, Kwan realizes that his unusual arm is just a useless thing. He wants to have an operation to cut off his extra left arm. On the way to Bangkok to process the operation, Kwan accidentally meets a girl named Na. Finally, both journey together, and Kwan begins to feel like a special once again when he starts to fall in love with Na.