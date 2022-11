Not Available

Kodimalar is a 1966 Indian Tamil language film, directed by C. V. Sridhar and produced by S. L. Nahaatha and A. K. Balasubramanian. The film stars R. Muthuraman, C. R. Vijayakumari, A. V. M. Rajan, Kanchana and Nagesh in lead roles. The film had musical score by MS Viswanathan.