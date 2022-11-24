Koe-chto zadarom

Not Available

Max Flamberk, an uncompromising police detective, is conducting an unofficial investigation into the case of missing people. He obsessively believes that all the missing are mysteriously connected between, but none of his colleagues share his views. When the hero came close to solving the clue, the key witness perishes mysteriously. And everything looks as if Max, who had lost his mind, is guilty of this. Having lost the badge and trust of former colleagues, Max has the only chance to return his good name - to reveal this confusing business. But it will not be so easy, because now, in addition to former colleagues, Max is hunted by an ominous stranger from another world who clearly does not want the truth to come to light.