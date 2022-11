Not Available

Produced in 1986, this critically acclaimed documentary chronicling the long career of Koerner, Ray & Glover -- a blues trio composed of "Spider" John Koerner, Dave Ray and Tony Glover -- also features a selection of 10 full-length performances. Songs include "Good Night Irene," "Black Dog," "Linin' Track," "Shout Sister Shout," "I Ain't Blue," "Tremors," "Me and My Chauffeur Blues" and "Everybody's Goin' for the Money."