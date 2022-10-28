Not Available

The story of ‘Kohinoor’ develops during the 1987-88 period. It was a time when Mammootty’s ‘Athirathram’ and Mohanlal’s ‘Irupatham Noottandu’ were such a rage among youth. Louis (Asif Ali) wishes to be like Tharadas and Sagar Alias Jacky, the heroes in these movies. If not, at least become a junior Tharadas or Sagar Alias Jacky; to earn wealth and name and thus become famous. When Louis set out with such an aim, he is joined by his close companion Aandikkunju (Aju Varghese), Haider (Indrajith) from Mumbai, Freddy (Vinay Forrt) from Kochi, and Freddy’s friend Nicholas (Chemban Vinod Jose). They together make plans and their attempts to accomplish these plans are humorously plotted in this movie.