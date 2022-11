Not Available

Landlord Kohlhiesl has two twin daughters that nevertheless couldn't be more different: Liesel is beautiful, feminine, sophisiticated, educated and in love with a fellow, Toni, from back home. Ther other daughter, Susi, is clumsy, masculione, never left home and wants nothing to do with men. Liesel would dearly love to marry Tony, but her father refuses to allow the wedding until her sister Susi has found a husband first...