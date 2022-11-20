Kohn sang pea

Not Available

A young man called Piroyan has set up a worldwide collection of ghosts for specified jobs. When you want to haunt someone, just tell his company and they'll deliver the ghosts. This movie shows a modern revision of traditional ghosts, i.e. Kuman Thong, Kraseu, Phop... Ghosts are beautiful and wear modern clothes. Kuman Thong wears a superman tee-shirt! A new boss takes over the ghost company ghostkey.com A lady ghost is helping Piroyan and a love affair starts between them. Hopefully Piroyan can use a mysterious ghost book to neutralize the evil ghosts.