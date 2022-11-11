Kohtumine tundmatuga

Not Available

Mati is an assistant in TV studio. Patiently he has waited for his time to become a TV star but seems that he has to wait forever. One day an alien called Tipp is sent on Earth (by its chief Tapp) to find out the purpose of Estonian children's TV show "Tipp and Tapp". Tipp nestles himself inside Mati's brains that leads the man to unpredictable actions. The bit-slow and zany comedy is based mostly on real characters of the Estonian National TV in 1960-ies, that is the most funny point in the film. However, no presence of an alien has still officially been confirmed.