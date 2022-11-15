Kok Putusin Gue

Not Available

Amaya (Dara The Virgin), is heartbroken because Hari (Stefan William), her boyfriend. breaks their one year relationship. The reason: Amaya who is good in many ways (graduated cum laude, taekwondo black belt, fluent French, pretty) makes Hari feels low and inappropriate to go with Amaya. On the advice of Rini (Mita The Virgin), her best friend, Amaya plans to meet Harry and tries to improve their relationship. Upon arrival on campus, Hari seemed to make out with a girl they do not know. Amaya gets the idea of revenge. Maya and Rini start making Hari suffered: deflating his car tires, hire thugs to bully him, and many other things. But, hatred and revenge make Amaya‘s life increasingly meaningless. The easy way to treat heartbroken is: sincere and forget the bitter memories.