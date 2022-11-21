Not Available

On their way home, Bong and Anna discover Kokey, an extraterrestrial whose space ship explodes upon landing on earth. Without the knowledge of their parents, the children keep Kokey at home. The three soon become the best of friends with Kokey turning out to be a big help to the family and their business, attracting customers using his extraterrestrial powers. But Kokey becomes homesick, pointing to the sky in silent tears, missing his parents. He tries to contact them but with no success. Will he ever be reunited to his family? How long can the children keep Kokey a secret?