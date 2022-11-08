Koki-Koki Cilik 2

Not Available

The holiday has arrived, meaning Cooking Camp will be opened again. Bima, Alfa, Kevin, Niki, Mely and Key came to the camp with the intention of the reunion even to the surprise that the camp was closed. It all started with Evan, a former famous Chef, who doubted Grant's credibility as a teacher at camp. While Pak Malik's extended family wants to sell camp land. Grant, who was downcast, was then entertained by the children to open the Cooking Camp again. They have the idea of ​​selling food in a food truck so they can collect camp capital. Their efforts were assisted by Aunt Adel and Adit, Adel's nephew who was both funny and moody since his mother's death. Conflicts arising when selling food are not as easy as they think. Plus the sandwich made by Adit was accused of tracing the restaurant managed by Evan which turned out to be the first batch of Cooking Camp alumni. Now children must unite and work hard to maintain Cooking Camp.