Kokilamma is a 1983 Telugu film directed by K. Balachander. The title role of Kokilamma is played with humility by Saritha. It is a musical hit film with some excellent songs penned Acharya Atreya and music score provided by M. S. Viswanathan. The Andhra Pradesh Government has also awarded K. Balachander the Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer for his film Kokilamma in 1982.