Hiroyuki Tachikawa is 28-years-old. He quits his job due to severe quotas and difficult relations. His girlfriend, Chieko Takanashi (Eriko Nakamura), also kicks him out. Hiroyuki Tachikawa then decides to go to the small port city of Tsuyazaki in Fukuoka Prefecture. There, he meets a 72-year-old woman, Fukuko Hanada. She doesn't know why, but she likes Hiroyuki Tachikawa and takes him to different places. The young man soon picks up on the meaning of happiness.