Not Available

Marisol (Alejandra Herrera) is caught between her possessive and aggressive cousin, Mauro (Eduardo Mendizábal), and passionate but inert lover, Mundo (Noé Hernández). Violence is a constant presence in their rural Mexican town, with gangs and guerilla fighters a steady presence. When Mundo has to flee, their connection turns from physical to digital even when Marisol is held captive by her cousin. Their communication via text, voicemail, and video is sporadic and frustrating, but is nevertheless a source of comfort, and their longing remains intense despite the distance. When Mundo returns, the stakes for Marisol are even higher, and it's no longer a question of whether things will come to a head, but how and when. Might their desire and desperation ultimately play to her advantage?