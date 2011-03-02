2011

Kokowaah

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2011

Studio

Barefoot Films

Henry is a playboy who has no idea that he is the father of a beautiful, cute girl out of a One-night-Stand. Her mother left the daughter in front of Henry door after her husband realized after 8 years of marriage that he is not the father so their relationship now is breaking up... By the way: Kokowääh, is how a German (in this case an 8 Year old child) that has never heard the dish before - would pronounce "Coq Au Vin" (chicken in a wine sauce).

Cast

Emma SchweigerMagdalena
Jasmin GeratKatharina
Samuel FinziTristan
Sanny van HeterenChristiane
Birthe WolterArzthelferin
Friederike KempterAgentin

