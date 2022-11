Not Available

Abbas Al-Aflatouni (Ismail Yassin), the grocer, went to Alexandria to redeem an olive message, anchovy, and cheese. Fleming arrived at him from Greece, and he was late and went to Locanda to reside there, but he did not find an empty room. Abbas Al-Platoni, the lawyer thought it the famous star, and was welcomed by the Locanda workers everywhere he goes, and the guest Hilal Bey Moon (Abdul Nabi Muhammad) watched him seeking the accompaniment of celebrities and their pride.