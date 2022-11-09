Not Available

Reoven Vardi would like to go back to Israel, the country he left more than 50 years earlier. He is 75 years old, and recently retired. He feels that in Paris he has nothing more to care about, except, of course, for his dear Pierluigi, an Italian who is 10 years younger than him and with whom he has been living for a long time. For Pierluigi Israel is just another option, and he would have no problem in complying with his partner's wish. His real worry is to fight Reoven's pessimism and sadness, the melancholy that never leaves him. This documentary is much more than the simple narration of the everyday routine of an old couple, or the account of a long love story. The affectionate bickering between the two partners, the Yiddish humour, the Italian cheerfulness, the moments of intimacy, a beautiful house near Rue de Rivoli: all these elements create an elegant, almost magical, timeless atmosphere, framed by the beauty of Paris.