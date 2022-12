Not Available

Famous for their role as young lovers two years previous in The Dybbuk, Polish husband-and-wife team Leon Liebgold and Lili Liliana are reunited as stars in Kol Nidre, a surprising mashup of romance, melodrama, comedy, and musical. The film tells the story of a girl (Liliana) who is torn between two lovers, using this premise to comment on the expectations surrounding gender, marriage, and the family in a time of generational uproar.