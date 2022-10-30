Not Available

Kola Kolaya Mundhirika film is about wealthy man delegates a trusted subordinate to hide priceless diamonds in a set of chairs before he is murdered by a trio of criminals out to get their hands on the same.Twenty years later, the hunt for the chair resurfaces as the trusted subordinate reveals partial information about the treasure to the protagonist, Krish (Karthik Kumar). Realizing that he needs a little help, Krish enlists the help of his thieving rival, Veni (Shikha). The villainous trio, also privy to this information, follow Krish and Veni as they set out to...