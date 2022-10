Not Available

Kolangal is a 1981 Indian Malayalam film, directed by KG George and produced by D Philip and KT Varghese. The film stars Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, Venu Nagavally and Sreenivasan in lead roles. The film is based on the story "Oru Gramathinte Athmavu" by P. J. Antony and depicts the life of the people of a central-Travancore village.