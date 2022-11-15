Cold Trail is a thriller that revolves around a ruthless tabloid reporter, Baldur, who goes to any lengths to dig up a sensational story. In the beginning of the story, a Security Guard is killed by an apparent accident in a remote and apparently haunted dam in the highlands of Iceland. At first, Baldur has no interest in the story; that is, until he discovers from his mother that the Security Guard was his biological father – a Man he never knew. Baldur becomes determined to find out more about his father and what happened to him, and leaves to investigate against the will of his editor.
View Full Cast >