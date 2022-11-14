Not Available

The story begins in Connemara, Ireland 1845. A peasant and a fisherman called Colman (an endearing Dónall Ó Héalai) dutifully takes care of his family and his piece of land. He is an honest man who always keeps to his word and enjoys a good relationship with his landlord. But when the taxes go up yet again, even though the crops are rotting and the famine is getting worse, Colman goes to speak to his landlord in the hopes of solving this whole situation amicably. That is not to be. The meeting ends in violence and Colman is on the run, hunted for crimes he did not commit.Not only must he struggle with hunger and despair, but also with gnawing guilt because of all the people he couldn’t save.