Not Available

A film that depicts the mentality of the inhabitants of a small village on the Baltic coast. Three guys are trying to fulfill their lives by drinking beer, killing time and picking up fights with neighbouring villagers. The main character, Andzha, is trying to convince his girlfriend to marry him. The sudden arrival of his elder brother, Guido, starts a series of events where main roles are played by elevated self-esteem, pride and cravings for love that is stronger than death.