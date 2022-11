Not Available

Anji (Telugu: అంజి) is a 2004 Telugu film (dubbed in in Tamil as Kolli Malai, Hindi as Diler and in Malayalam as Chekavan) produced by M. S. Arts with Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It was made over seven years with a budget of 25 crores, which was the most spent on any Telugu language film until then. The film was produced by Shyam Prasad Reddy. It received a National Film Award for Best Special Effects.