Колобанга. Привет, Интернет!

The movie is based on The Mojicons series and tells of the behind-the-scenes world of the Internet, populated by Mojicons — innumerable emoticons we routinely use in messaging. When a digital villain steals the “@” sign — thus electronic correspondence — the Mojicons have to embark on an awe-inducing and dangerous quest to restore their system. Many a jaw will drop on both sides of the screen as the Internet universe reveals its secrets to Mojicons and kids watching their crazy adventures.