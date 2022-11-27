Not Available

Колобанга. Привет, Интернет!

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The movie is based on The Mojicons series and tells of the behind-the-scenes world of the Internet, populated by Mojicons — innumerable emoticons we routinely use in messaging. When a digital villain steals the “@” sign — thus electronic correspondence — the Mojicons have to embark on an awe-inducing and dangerous quest to restore their system. Many a jaw will drop on both sides of the screen as the Internet universe reveals its secrets to Mojicons and kids watching their crazy adventures.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images