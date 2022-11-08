Not Available

The bell is the only musical instrument used by the Orthodox church, and its connection with the Russian spiritual culture is incredibly strong. In 2016, popular techno-producer and DJ Philipp Gorbachev had been trained by a bell-ringing master and later became the bell ringer at the St. Nicholas Church in Aksinino. Being influenced by Peter Mamonov, Moscow-based electronic musician believes in the spirituality of the Russian dance floor. This film is an attempt to reflect it through the prayerful experience of the modern bell-ringer, who hides the red mechanic jumpsuit, Gorbachev’s usual clothes for sets, under the monastic robe. Following Philip, the camera tries to find and capture in detail the fragile atmosphere in which the sound of bells becomes a source of divine revelation and turns people into brothers and sisters.