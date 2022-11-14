Not Available

Suri dreams of becoming an actress but her money, which she has borrowed from a "money lender", gets stolen by a travel agency. The thugs are now hunting her down to force her to pay her debt. She plans to get her mother's grant to pay for it but she is stopped by her sister. In dire need of money, she decides to accept a high-paying job as a caretaker of a blind man, since she has experience taking care of her blind mother. She encourages herself to go to the man's bungalow, even though it is supposedly haunted by the spirit of his late wife.